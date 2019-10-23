Collins Pine Classic ‘Back to the Future’ golf tournament is back

After a two year hiatus and weather cooperating, founders of the Collins Pine Classic “Back to the Future” golf tournament decided it was just too much fun to pass up this year.

Six of the original eight teams, as well as a “young” team from Clear Creek, attended the 20-year-old event at Mt. Huff Golf Course in Crescent Mills. Lunch and prize items were provided by Mt. Huff staff.

Collins Pine Co and Janice White loaned the name and donated prizes. Likely Golf and RV Park, Plumas Pines of Graeagle and Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Sparks also contributed to the prize fund.

A chip-off between Jeff Stevens (Team Sorosinski) and Ron Carter (Team Trafton) decided a tie for first place, at 9-under par. Carter brought the win home for himself, Mary and Ted Trafton, and Bruce Walker by a mere 20 feet taking home the $280 first prize. Stevens, Leo Sorosinski, Don McConnell and Leo Ray were awarded $200 for second place.

Tom Gossett and Dick Grace earned $25 for winning “closest to pin.” Jeff Stevens and Bill McRoberts earned $25 for putting “closest to hole.”