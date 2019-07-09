Collision in construction zone injures flagger, other driver

According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:50 p.m., on Monday, July 8, Eugene Hill was driving his white 2001 Toyota Tundra westbound on SR-70 east of SR 284 and approaching the rear of a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue being driven by Jessica Churchville.

Churchville entered an active construction zone lined with several orange cones and began to slow for a construction flagger, Adrian Hill, who was displaying a hand-held stop sign.

As Churchville began to bring her vehicle to a stop, Eugene Hill continued to approach the rear of the Nissan Rogue at a high rate of speed. Flagger Adrian Hill observed the white Toyota Tundra approaching at a high rate of speed and began to run south across SR-70 traffic lanes. Eugene Hill was unable to stop his vehicle in time and the front of the Tundra collided, at a high rate of speed, with the rear of the Nissan Rogue.

The violent impact caused the Nissan to veer to the left across the westbound lane and into the eastbound lane where the front of the vehicle struck Adrian Hill. Adrian Hill became airborne and landed in a dirt ditch south of the south shoulder of SR-70.

The Nissan continued in a southerly direction and came to rest in a ditch south of the south shoulder of SR-70. The Tundra overturned within the westbound lane where it came to rest on its left side.

Adrian Hill was airlifted to the hospital and sustained major injuries as a result of the collision. Jessica Churchville was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital with moderate to major injuries.

Eugene Hill was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and taken to the Plumas County jail. The roadway was cleared for the investigation for approximately 4 hours, 45 minutes. The collision remains under investigation.