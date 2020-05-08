Common Good Community Foundation funds emergency COVID needs

The Common Good Community Foundation received a $10,000 grant designated for emergency needs in Plumas County related to the COVID-19 outbreak. After assessing emergency needs within Plumas, the foundation dispersed the grant monies in two rounds of funding.

In the first round, the four food banks in the county received financial assistance: EPCAN in Portola, CAN in Quincy, the Almanor Basin Food Pantry, and the Indian Valley Food Bank.

Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center, along with Friends of the Animals, PAWS, and High Sierra Animal Rescue also received emergency funding.

Lastly, Yes We Can, a meal preparation program in Plumas County, received assistance.

During the second round of funding, additional donations were made to Plumas Crisis Intervention, EPCAN, and the Almanor Basin Food Pantry. PAWS and Friends of the Animals also received assistance.

“The foundation was extremely pleased to be able to assist organizations that are working to help those in need due to the pandemic,” stated Colleen McKeown, the foundation’s founder and president.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Common Good Community Foundation has suspended awarding grants in June. McKeown explained that the foundation’s board felt the main priority for the foreseeable future should be assisting with emergency needs related to the pandemic. In the fall, the foundation will again accept grant applications for its November/December funding cycle.

If you would like to assist with local emergency needs during this challenging time, you can make a donation at the foundation’s website, www.commongoodplumas.org. All donations are fully tax deductible.