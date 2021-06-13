The Feather River Rail Society was the recipient of a grant from the Common Good Foundation during its spring funding cycle. Photo by Mike Clawson
News 

Common Good Community Foundation awards grants

Editor

During the Common Good Community Foundation’s spring funding cycle, six deserving local organizations were awarded grants. The organizations included the Plumas Audubon Society, the Almanor Recreation and Parks District, the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council, the Feather River Rail Society, the Plumas Eureka State Park Association and the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center.

“The board was especially pleased to award grants in this funding cycle to three first-time applicants,” commented Colleen McKeown, the foundation’s founder and president. Those organizations included the Feather River Rail Society which will use the funding to complete work on an archives library and Plumas Audubon’s funding will be used to monitor the population of the Western and Clark’s Grebes at Lake Almanor. Lastly, funding awarded to the Almanor Recreation and Parks District will be used to offset fees for recreational youth programs.

Founded in 2012, the Common Good Community Foundation is proud to have awarded grants in excess of $185,000 in the past nine years. Each grant supports a non-profit organization within Plumas County, all of which are working to enrich the local communities in which we live. If you would like to support these organizations and keep your donations local, please refer to the foundation’s website at commongoodplumas.org.

