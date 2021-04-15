News 

 Community Conversations conducts second survey

Editor

In an effort to support the Quincy community and local businesses, Community Conversations (a group of concerned residents) conducted its first survey in April 2020. The results were presented to the Board of Supervisors in June with the intention to promote greater understanding about the needs of the community during these challenging times.

Community Conversations is a grassroots group that was formed in the spring of 2020 with the mission statement: “To provide open forums to cultivate respectful conversation about relevant issues and societal concerns in an effort to support our community.”

In October 2020 Community Conversations hosted an outdoor symposium, gathering together about 25 local residents with the goal of developing a shared vision of community during divisive times.

In January 2021, a second survey was conducted.  The respondents were primarily small businesses, church congregants and friends and neighbors.  Three hundred surveys were distributed with a little over 100 responses collected.

Several themes clearly emerged:

  • Although suggestions for doing so were varied, there is a strong desire for citizens at large and businesses to have more communication with the Board of Supervisors and other local governing bodies.
  • Developing tolerance for diverse viewpoints was important.
  • Respectful and civil communication was mentioned numerous times.

There were many ideas about building community:

  • Fairgrounds seen as a central hub for community events
  • Create non-political events
  • Unplug social media and just talk
  • seek common ground
  • Engage with your neighbors

Where do we go from here?  Some possibilities are:

  • Community forums
  • Town hall meetings
  • Community driven projects bringing diverse groups together

There has never before been a time when communities are so divided, ideologically and politically – and yet the time seems right for the challenge we face – to find strength through our adversity.

Community Conversations welcomes your input.  If you would like to share your ideas please email:  [email protected]

Community Survey 2021 – FINAL RESULTS

Related Posts

Adult Drug Court participants to benefit from new grant to DA

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected]   Plumas is one of only four California counties to receive a nearly $500,000 federal grant…

FRC announces student tested positive for COVID

Editor

Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced today, April 15, that a student has tested positive for coronavirus. The student,…

Emergency personnel honored for life-saving actions

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] The quarterly meeting of the Plumas County Emergency Medical Care Committee on April 14 provided the…

More vaccination information available on the Public Health website

Editor

Now it’s even easier to access information regarding vaccination opportunities in Plumas County. The Public Health Agency is posting upcoming…

FRC’s Sustainability Series culminates April 22

Editor

Feather River College’s Spring Sustainability Series concludes with one final event on Earth Day, April 22, at 6:45pm. Exploring the…

More help available for small businesses

Editor

Clint Koble, advisor for the Sierra Small Business Development Center based in Truckee, announced some current and soon-to-be announced avenues…