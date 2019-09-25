Wednesday, September 25, 2019
For anyone that has attended one of the Lake Almanor Community Suppers this scene is very familiar. Yes, that’s the Chester Memorial Hall full of Chester/Lake Almanor folks enjoying one of the delicious meals served up by Chef Carol Franchetti or one of the community’s churches or organizations. The first meal of the 2019-2020 season is scheduled to begin Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. See you here for turkey with all the trimmings. Photo by Gregg Scott

News 

Community suppers start up again in November

Gregg Scott, Staff Writer

Chester/Lake Almanor residents mark your calendars!

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 21, the Lake Almanor Community Suppers will be starting their 2019-2020 season.

Meals will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Chester Memorial Hall, on the corner of Stone Avenue and Gay Street.

The schedule includes two suppers a month through April with the last one to be held April 23.

Some of the dates will have a holiday theme noted by the date.

Individuals or groups that would like to sponsor one of these dates should contact Carol Franchetti at 259-4323.

Sponsored dates are already starting to fill up so call in soon.

There are two ways to sponsor a supper. Your group can completely cook and serve on a particular night or you can make a monetary donation to cover the food and serve a meal that is cooked by Chef Franchetti and her crew.

Either way, your group or organization will be recognized as the evening sponsor/s.

Community Supper schedule

Chester Memorial Hall

Corner of Stone Avenue and

Gay Street, 5 – 6 p.m.

Nov. 21 – Thanksgiving

Dec. 12

Dec. 19 – Christmas

Jan. 9

Jan. 23

Feb. 13 – Valentines’ Day

Feb. 27

March 12

March 26

April 9 – Easter

April 23 – Season’s last dinner

