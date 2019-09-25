Community suppers start up again in November
Chester/Lake Almanor residents mark your calendars!
Beginning Thursday, Nov. 21, the Lake Almanor Community Suppers will be starting their 2019-2020 season.
Meals will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Chester Memorial Hall, on the corner of Stone Avenue and Gay Street.
The schedule includes two suppers a month through April with the last one to be held April 23.
Some of the dates will have a holiday theme noted by the date.
Individuals or groups that would like to sponsor one of these dates should contact Carol Franchetti at 259-4323.
Sponsored dates are already starting to fill up so call in soon.
There are two ways to sponsor a supper. Your group can completely cook and serve on a particular night or you can make a monetary donation to cover the food and serve a meal that is cooked by Chef Franchetti and her crew.
Either way, your group or organization will be recognized as the evening sponsor/s.
Community Supper schedule
Chester Memorial Hall
Corner of Stone Avenue and
Gay Street, 5 – 6 p.m.
Nov. 21 – Thanksgiving
Dec. 12
Dec. 19 – Christmas
Jan. 9
Jan. 23
Feb. 13 – Valentines’ Day
Feb. 27
March 12
March 26
April 9 – Easter
April 23 – Season’s last dinner