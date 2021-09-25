Comparing Plumas to the state in Covid cases

While both the state and Plumas County have experienced a spike in cases in recent weeks, it’s interesting to look at the graphs below to see how the spikes compare. Both are beginning to taper off, which is good news. California has the lowest case rate in the nation, but Plumas County isn’t helping that fact. The state is rate is at 18.7 cases per 100,000, while the Plumas rate is 69.8 per 100,000. As for vaccination rates, 69.8 percent of Californians are fully vaccinated and nearly 80 percent have at least one dose. As for Plumas County, 49.7 percent are full vaccinated, and 53.98 percent have at least one dose.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 1,290. There have been 12 deaths.

The graphs below are provided by Dale Knutsen