Complete an activity, receive a free book — courtesy Plumas County Library

The Plumas County Library wants to help children (of any age) build their personal library. Just complete an activity and receive a free book.

The offer is one free book per day, per person. Even though the books are geared toward those under 18, the library encourages adults to do an activity and pick up a book for their child, grandchild, niece, nephew, cousin, neighbor or, pick one for themselves, and enjoy a classic book.

The book giveaway is being held at all three branches during open hours starting Friday, Oct. 1 and running until Saturday, Oct. 30.