Highlighted News 

Complete an activity, receive a free book — courtesy Plumas County Library

Editor

The Plumas County Library wants to help children (of any age) build their personal library. Just complete an activity and receive a free book.

The offer is one free book per day, per person. Even though the books are geared toward those under 18, the library encourages adults to do an activity and pick up a book for their child, grandchild, niece, nephew, cousin, neighbor or, pick one for themselves, and enjoy a classic book.

The book giveaway is being held at all three branches during open hours starting Friday, Oct. 1 and running until Saturday, Oct. 30.

Related Posts

Fall recreation sites on the Plumas National Forest

Editor

A number of Plumas National Forest recreation sites in the Frenchman Lake, Lake Davis, Lakes Basin, Little Grass Valley, Antelope…

Greenville Rising: Week of September 28

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]   Driving through Greenville never gets any easier, but the change of weather and wind have…

Their work is done on the Dixie — the Army departs

Editor

The calvary has arrived. That’s how it felt when Army soldiers arrived in Plumas County in early September to help…

Sept. 30 deadline for healthcare workers to be vaccinated

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] A deadline is looming this week for healthcare professionals. According to a state order: All workers…

Another positive school case — this time in Portola

Editor

Plumas Unified announced another positive case this evening, Sept. 27 — following the five cases reported earlier today. Tonight’s case…

Sept. 27: Plumas announces 29 new COVID cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Sept. 27, that there are 29 new cases to report. The…