The Portola Concerts in the Park are set to return starting Friday, July 12, at 6 p.m. The first of four concerts will feature Rummy, playing rock, country, and blues.

On Friday, July 19, local favorite Jack Danny will be serving up some folk, and rock and roll, and on Friday, July 26, Blue Haven will be playing the blues.

The final concert in the summer series takes place Friday, Aug. 2, with a special Fiesta del Sol planned to celebrate the end of the series. There will be vendors, games and more at the fiesta, with booths opening at 4 p.m.

The concerts are held at the Portola City Park at 441 S. Gulling St., and are free to the public. All are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and their dancing shoes to the beautiful park to enjoy an evening of music. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase.

The Portola Concerts in the Park series is sponsored by the Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the city of Portola, Plumas Arts, and Pete Rhode – PA and Sound.

For more information, call 836-6811 or visit lostsierrachamber.com.