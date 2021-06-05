A female member of the Lassen Pack is being fitted with a GPS collar last year. File photo
Highlighted News 

Confirmed wolf kill in Plumas County

Editor

    The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed a wolf kill on private land in Eastern Plumas County.

     According to a report from CDFW, ranch hands discovered an adult cow carcass Tuesday, May 25, that they suspected may have been a wolf kill.

     Investigators from CDFW and the USDA Wildlife Services investigated the kill that day, and although it had been scavenged, 80 percent remained for a thorough investigation.

     Investigators determined wolf predation as the cause of death based on the attack pattern and the wolf sign present at the site.

     According to the report, “wolf tracks were observed near the carcass. Ranch employees also reported seeing three wolves the day before and observed on wolf harassing a cow. Trail cameras set up on carcass confirmed the presence of three wolves returning to the carcass during multiple nights.”

Related Posts

Plumas goes Pops! Returns to the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds

Editor

After a year’s hiatus, the Plumas Sierra County Fair Foundation and the Reno Pops Orchestra are ready to unleash a…

Treasure hunt downtown – find a birdhouse take it home

Editor

This Saturday, June 5, visitors and residents can hunt for tiny treasure in Quincy. (See the map on Quincy Treasure Hunt…

QES fifth-grade play highlights the country’s diversity

Editor

Quincy Elementary school fifth-graders performed the play “We Come from Everywhere” celebrating this country’s origins. Students in Mrs. Lemnah’s and…

Chester Elementary fourth-graders perform in virtual concert

Editor

Mrs. Crowther’s fourth-grade class at Chester Elementary School has worked closely with Plumas Unified School District band teacher, Jane Brown,…

QHS holds Senior Awards event

Editor

Quincy High School held its annual Senior Awards night June 3 — a time set aside to celebrate the achievements…

Community Green: Fire as teacher

Editor

Editor’s note: We think this opinion piece nicely summarizes the fear that many of us are experiencing with the threat…