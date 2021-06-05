Confirmed wolf kill in Plumas County

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed a wolf kill on private land in Eastern Plumas County.

According to a report from CDFW, ranch hands discovered an adult cow carcass Tuesday, May 25, that they suspected may have been a wolf kill.

Investigators from CDFW and the USDA Wildlife Services investigated the kill that day, and although it had been scavenged, 80 percent remained for a thorough investigation.

Investigators determined wolf predation as the cause of death based on the attack pattern and the wolf sign present at the site.