Corey Bergstrom

Our beloved Corey Edward Bergstrom passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2020 at the age of 33.

Corey was born in Duluth, MN on November 12th 1986 to Patrick and Barbara Bergstrom.

The family moved to Sun Prairie, WI and then on to Portage, WI where Corey spent most of his childhood enjoying bonfires by the river and four-wheeling through the woods. He attended college at UW Whitewater earning a degree in accounting.

Corey later moved across the country to start a life in the small mountain town of Quincy, California, and later in Portland, Oregon. He loved the outdoors, especially the Pacific Northwest.

He will be remembered as a kind-hearted person who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He would stay up late talking about life and had a way of making people feel special.

Corey is survived by his parents Patrick and Barbara Bergstrom, grandmother Toni Benak, siblings Patrick Bergstrom (Kari O’Brien) and April (Kevin) Kauffman, niece and nephew Melody and Sidney Bergstrom, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Corey is preceded in death by his brother Myron Bergstrom, grandparents Myron and Nancy Bergstrom, grandfather Joseph Benak, and his best friend Randy Vesely.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.