On Saturday, July 3, the first annual cornhole tournament will be held to benefit the Graeagle Fire Department, starting at 10 a.m. at the Herb Rowe Park on Hwy. 89 in downtown Graeagle.

Signups start at 7 a.m. and the entry fees are $40 for a team or $20 for single. The tournament will be double-elimination and there will be trophy prizes for winners.