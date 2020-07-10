Coronavirus in Plumas from No. 1 to No. 17

Plumas County held at four confirmed cases of coronavirus from March 31 until June 15 so it was fairly easy to keep track of where in the county those individuals were located, as well as their prognosis (all recovered). On June 15 that bubble broke when an Eastern Plumas resident became confirmed case number five. A few more cases trickled in, and then on June 29 the numbers began rising steadily in comparison to earlier in the outbreak.

Following is a rundown of the cases from No. 1 through No. 17 with the basic information that is known. There is no data about age or sex of the individuals who have tested positive. What is known is that as of today, July 10 at 3 p.m., there are 17 cases — 11 have recovered, six are active and there have been no deaths.

No. 1: March 31, Eastern Plumas resident who had been tested at St. Mary’s in Reno

No. 2: April 2, Eastern Plumas resident (close household contact of the first)

No. 3: April 4, Indian Valley resident

No. 4: April 10, Lake Almanor resident (rumored to be a false positive)

No. 5: June 15, Eastern Plumas resident

No. 6: June 18, Quincy resident (close contact with number 5; mild to no symptoms)

No. 7: June 24, Eastern Plumas resident, tested at PDH, mild symptoms

No. 8: June 29, Eastern Plumas resident, mass testing in Sierra County, symptoms

No. 9: June 30, Eastern Plumas resident, attributed to Lassen prison outbreak

No. 10: July 1, Eastern Plumas resident (close household contact of number 7)

No. 11: July 2, Quincy resident, mass testing event, no symptoms

No. 12: July 6, Eastern Plumas resident

No. 13: July 7, Western Plumas resident, attributed to Lassen prison outbreak

Nos. 14 and 15: July 8, two Eastern Plumas Healthcare employees – one lives in Eastern Plumas, the other in South Plumas (one had close contact to the 12th case, an Eastern Plumas resident)

Nos. 16 and 17: July 10, two Eastern Plumas residents from the same household, likely acquired in Reno.