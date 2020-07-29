Coronavirus relief funds to benefit Chester airport

Congressman Doug LaMalfa recently announced three grants totaling $3,538,721 from the Federal Aviation Administration for Dunsmuir Municipal-Mott, Red Bluff Municipal, and Rogers Field in Chester. These funds were made available by H.R. 748, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Support (CARES) Act which he supported earlier this year. The grants breakdown is as follows:

$3,200,611 for Dunsmuir Municipal-Mott in Dunsmuir, CA to reconstruct their Taxiway and rehabilitate a Runway

$113,110 for Red Bluff Municipal in Red Bluff, CA to rehabilitate their Taxiway and improve their pavement

$225,000 for Rogers Field in Chester, CA to plan future pavement improvements

LaMalfa said: “The coronavirus continues to affect our local economies, and travel has nearly halted, leaving our smaller, regional airports in a tough position to address issues with their infrastructure. I’m glad to see the CARES Act at work, providing additional resources to update Taxiway, pavement, and Runways at these three airports in our area. As a member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I’m pleased to see these FAA grants that will provide a welcome economic boost to our area. We need to upgrade our infrastructure to support reopening our economy and improve rural accessibility for local commerce and public safety.”