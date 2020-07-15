County approves public guardian contract

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors once again approved a contract with Indian Falls attorney Robert McIlroy for representation for court-appointed Lanterman Petris Short (LPS) proceedings and to provide representation to conservatees and proposed conservatees.

This is a renewal of McIlroy’s previous contract with County Counsel. McIlroy’s contract for $1,150 per month began July 1 and will run until June 30, 2021.

According to County Counsel Craig Settlemire, the office of the Public Guardian ensures that the physical and financial safety of persons unable to tend to their own concerns, and with no viable alternatives, can become a ward of the county in the form of public conservatorship.

“The court process includes petitioning the court and notifying the proposed conservatee and his or her family of the procedures,” Settlemire said in a letter to supervisors.

“A conservatorship is only established as a last resort through a formal hearing,” Settlemire explained.

Supervisors unanimously approved the contract during the consent agenda.