County Bar Association awards scholarship

The Plumas County Bar Association announced the winner of its 2018 scholarship competition. A $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Chloe Monday, a graduating senior at Chester Jr./Sr, High School.

Applicants for the scholarship submitted essays in which they discussed the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival) law. The scholarship committee received applications from students in all parts of the county.

The essays were considered by the scholarship committee together with the student’s record of academic achievements and activities. The essays were not identified by name when they were evaluated, nor by any other information, which would have identified the writers.

Speaking on behalf of the scholarship committee of the Plumas County Bar Association, Attorney Alice King said that the committee thanks the students who applied as well as their teachers and counselors for encouraging their participation in this program, and extends its congratulations to Chloe.

The bar association has given scholarships to local students since 2001.