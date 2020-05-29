County clarifies re-opening criteria in wake of governor’s announcement

During his noon news briefing today, May 29, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that while the state would provide the “how” of reopening, it would be up to the counties to decide the “when.” He made it clear that he was talking about Stage 3, and not Stage 4, which includes large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events, but what was unclear about the extent of Stage 3.

Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff joined directors from across the state in seeking clarification from Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly following the news conference.

As a result Plumas County issued a press release late this afternoon re-enforcing, but clarifying, what the governor said. It read in part, “The state will continue to provide guidance on how businesses and counties reopen. Each county then determines if those businesses and other activities are safe to reopen. Plumas County plans on moving forward with opening businesses and other activities once the state provides guidance.”

Plumas County cannot advance further into Stage 3 without state guidance, nor must it move forward if local officials don’t think it is prudent for the health and safety of county residents.

County officials emphasized that all businesses that are currently open or are in the process of reopening must have a written plan based on state guidance as directed by the governor. “Once the industry specific guidance has been issued by the state, businesses and activity planners can create a written plan based on the guidance. Businesses and activities cannot open until guidance from the state has been provided and a written plan has been completed by the business or organization.”

These plans do not need to be filed with the county, but must be available.

County officials also want to remind the public that all openings remain dependent on a continued stagnant number of confirmed cases. Any spike in cases could cause the county to retract some of the re-openings of services as happened earlier this week in Lassen County. Plumas County has been holding steady with four confirmed cases, all of whom have recovered.