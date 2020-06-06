County will allow more businesses to reopen June 12

The state released guidelines that will allow several types of businesses to reopen in counties that have variances, as Plumas County has received. Included in today’s list are fitness facilities and outdoor recreation, among other entities.

In a statement released this afternoon, county health officials are asking businesses to develop operational plans based on the state guidelines which can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties. However, those businesses should not plan to reopen until June 12.

Guidance for the following applies to the entire state: day camps; interim guidance for schools and childcare; casinos operated by sovereign tribes; music, film and television; and professional sports without live audiences.

Guidance for the following applies to counties with a variance, such as Plumas: campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation; hotels, cardamoms; family entertainment centers; fitness facilities; museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums.

Health officials remind the public to continue social distancing and wearing face masks, as an increase in positive cases could slow reopening and/or cause restrictions to tighten.