Courage Triathlon to be held Sept. 11

Lake Almanor Country Club will host the 7th annual Courage Triathlon, an event that raises funds to benefit the rescue of sex-trafficked children, to be held Sept. 11.

“Due to COVID, we were not able to hold a live race last year and also had to find a new location due to on-going mandates,” said Director Dawn Hershberger. “We were adamant about keeping it at Lake Almanor since we have had terrific support for the event over the years.”

Dawn and coordinator Joanne Vice are laying out new routes that are estimated to be a 2.9-mile run, 5.6-mile bike ride and the 3.1-mile kayak leg, with residents in LACC assisting and already excited about putting together their relay teams.

“We are pleased to have this event held at LACC and know the LACC community will be out in full-force to support as sponsors, participants or cheerleaders,” said Ed Organ, president of LACC board. Registration on Sept. 10 will be hosted by Clifford’s Restaurant and the Peninsula Fire Department will be serving breakfast burritos the day of the event at Rec 1.

Though this event is for a serious cause, it is a day of fun and celebration with all levels of athletes — both local and from across the country — enjoying the camaradrie, the food and music. With the event being held on the 20thanniversary of 9-11, there will be an opening ceremony honoring the loss of American citizens and participants will be carrying an American Flag. “We are excited to be live again and with a new location on the beautiful Lake we anticipate a wonderful turnout,” said Dawn.

Over the past seven years, this event has raised more than $150,000 to combat the trafficking of children and support their long-term recovery. For more information or to become a sponsor, please go to www.courageworldwide.org, contact [email protected]