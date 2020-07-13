COVID-19 in neighboring counties

As of today, July 13, the following neighboring counties have updated their coronavirus case numbers:

Butte County is reporting 376 confirmed cases and four deaths.

Washoe County reported 60 recoveries and 54 new COVID-19 cases in Washoe County today, July 13. Following is a rundown of the numbers.

Total COVID-19 cases in Washoe County: 3,689 (+54 from July 12)

Deaths: 96 (+3)

Recovered: 2,450 (+60)

Active cases: 1,143 (-9)

Currently hospitalized: 86 (-2)

Cases who have discharged from hospital: 286 (+2)

Additionally, the Regional Information Center is reporting three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County today:

A female in her 70s with underlying health conditions

A female in her 80s with underlying health conditions

A female in her 100s with underlying health conditions

Lassen County is reporting the following:

Community Cases:

19 – Active Cases

16 – Recovered Cases

35 – Total Cases

*Active cases have been reduced due to inconclusive tests results by another institution. Public Health is investigating the situation.

Correction Institution Cases:

CCC

186 – Active Cases

203 – Recovered

HDSP

4 – Active Cases

393 – Total CDCR Cases

Sierra County remains at one recovered case.