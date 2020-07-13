COVID-19 in neighboring counties
As of today, July 13, the following neighboring counties have updated their coronavirus case numbers:
Butte County is reporting 376 confirmed cases and four deaths.
Washoe County reported 60 recoveries and 54 new COVID-19 cases in Washoe County today, July 13. Following is a rundown of the numbers.
- Total COVID-19 cases in Washoe County: 3,689 (+54 from July 12)
- Deaths: 96 (+3)
- Recovered: 2,450 (+60)
- Active cases: 1,143 (-9)
- Currently hospitalized: 86 (-2)
- Cases who have discharged from hospital: 286 (+2)
Additionally, the Regional Information Center is reporting three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County today:
- A female in her 70s with underlying health conditions
- A female in her 80s with underlying health conditions
- A female in her 100s with underlying health conditions
Lassen County is reporting the following:
Community Cases:
19 – Active Cases
16 – Recovered Cases
35 – Total Cases
*Active cases have been reduced due to inconclusive tests results by another institution. Public Health is investigating the situation.
Correction Institution Cases:
CCC
186 – Active Cases
203 – Recovered
HDSP
4 – Active Cases
393 – Total CDCR Cases
Sierra County remains at one recovered case.