COVID-19 in Plumas: 28 tests; 12 negative, 16 pending; zero confirmed cases

The Plumas County Public Agency announced that to date, March 21, there have been 28 tests for COVID-19 in the county with 12 testing negative and 16 pending results. That is three more tests than yesterday, and 2 more negative results. The health agency will continue to post daily test information.

Reporter Victoria Metcalf attended the Board of Supervisors’ special meeting this evening, where the board, local law enforcement and various county officials shared their plans for handling this health crisis. That information will be brought to you as it becomes available.