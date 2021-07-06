Cowboy breakfast serves 500

The 50thanniversary of the Indian Valley Museum’s Cowboy Breakfast, kicking off the Taylorsville 4thof July events, successfully served over 500 breakfasts to locals and visitors from afar! With members hoping that old and new volunteers and hungry friends and tourists would return after a year away, the Mt Jura Gem & Museum Society renewed the traditions developed over the past 50 years.

Serving all you can eat fluffy pancakes (secret recipe), scrambled eggs and ham, selling raffle tickets for baskets and unique items, and providing prime seating for the IV Chamber sponsored parade, volunteers young and old worked quickly to create an old-fashioned Cowboy feast. With the parade and the Silver-Buckle rodeo to follow, guests needed a hardy start to the day! After eating, visitors were able to visit the museum’s four rooms full of pioneer and Maidu valley history and gems and minerals.

Two unique museum entries rolled through the Taylorsville Parade. The first was something you don’t see every day! An electric Chevy Bolt (owned by Ken & Linda Bailey of Genesee) pulling a once-horse-drawn stage–showing just how much transportation methods have changed in just a little over 100 years!

The restored 1800s stage built by William Hamblin at a blacksmith shop in Taylorsville had three generations of his descendants riding, William’s grandson & local retired fire chief Jim Hamblin, his great-great grandson Rick Taylor and great-great-great grandson Lewis Taylor! That stage once ran from Greenville to Beckwourth at a cost of $6.00 for the 12-hour passenger ride, one way.

Another first for the parade was Taylorsville’s first fire truck, a 1932 Dodge that hadn’t run in at least 15 years. Board member Russ Peter got it running for the parade after it was pulled out of the museum’s exhibit to allow for the building’s expansion.

The museum board is happy to report that the feasting didn’t stop on the 4thof July morning. During the night, a local bear visited the large trash bin that had been donated by the locals of the Waste Management office. Monday morning, the board volunteers cleaned up the remains of the second breakfast left strewn beside and behind their museum building. Happy bear, happy feasters, and happy museum volunteers.

Board President Dave Wilson thanked all the members and non-members, Indian Valley 4-H kids, family and friends that served the guests, flipped pancakes, cooked eggs, cooked ham, washed dishes, moved tables and chairs, and greeted the museum guests. The many visitors who came to eat and enjoy the celebration made it the best annual fundraiser in the Indian Valley Museum’s 50 years of Cowboy Breakfasts!