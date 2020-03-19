CRC Elementary School makes plans to support students  

By Lauren Westmoreland

School closures due to Covid19 have impacted Eastern Plumas County, and schools are working diligently to rise to the many challenges presented.

All Plumas Unified School District schools are currently closed from March 19 through April 10 (which includes spring break) including C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School in Portola.

CRC jumped right in to address immediate needs, utilizing the school’s Facebook page to keep students and families informed and engaged.

One teacher, Mrs. Bowling, read a special St. Patrick’s Day story aloud online March 17, and Principal Melissa Leal has been remotely giving students daily fun assignments such as building a leprechaun trap with Photo Proof.

Looking ahead to the near future, CRC understands that most families plan to continue their child’s learning through the school closure.

Teachers and staff hope to support the community as much as possible during this time and will be providing CRC students with optional and supplemental resources that can be accessed via the internet.

The school will also be making a limited number of student laptop computers available for students in grades two through six so that students can access those educational resources if they don’t already have access to a computer at home.

Students interested in checking out a laptop will need internet service at home and must make an appointment to choose a time to pick up the laptop at school Friday, March 20.

The school must adhere to the state and federal gathering guidelines, so only those with an appointment will be provided a laptop, and no more than 10 people can sign up for each appointment slot.

Laptops will be picked up in the cafeteria. Please only send one adult to pick up devices for each family. If families are unable to make an appointment for Friday, they are asked to please call the school to make other arrangements.

For those without internet access at home, a paper packet of supplemental work may be requested for students to complete at home. To request a packet, email cmaddalena@pcoe.k12.ca.us and provide the student’s name, grade and teacher’s name. A time will be arranged for pickup by Tuesday, March 24.

“We miss the kids already so much, and we’re sad not to be with them right now, but it is so important that we practice social distancing to keep our families safe,” said Principal Melissa Leal. “We are making a commitment to connect with all of our families on a virtual basis regularly. All of our teachers are committed to making contact with every family by tomorrow.”

CRC staff wants to highlight the fact that while the schools may be closed currently, it is vital for students to continue learning and to stay connected. is closed. “The office is closed to visitors, but we are still here for you, so please feel free to reach out if you need us — you can send us an email or call us,” Leal emphasized.

School meals in Eastern Plumas

School is closed, but CRC wants to ensure every child in the community has food, so meal service will begin this Friday, March 20. You may pick up a to-go meal in front of the CRC cafeteria between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Any child in our community under the age of 18, regardless of which school they normally attend, is eligible to receive a meal. Leal asks that each family please send one adult to the school to pick up sack breakfast and lunch for the family. It’s important that everyone practice social distancing even when outside.