Crisis center destroyed in Quincy fire

Last evening crews began demolishing the charred remains of the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center on Main Street in Quincy. A fire that broke out in trailer behind the crisis center at about 12:45 p.m. earlier in the day, July 29, spread to the newly refurbished structure. The trailer was destroyed, as was the crisis center and several other buildings including one that housed the brewery operations for Quintopia and the site that held all of the props and costumes for the West End Theatre and dramaworks.

Fire crews from throughout the county responded to the scene as did the U.S. Forest Service to help Quincy Fire battle the blaze, which forced evacuations and road closures around the block, just west of the courthouse.

Four firefighters were injured in the incident, with one remaining at Plumas District Hospital overnight for observation.

Crisis Center

Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center (PCIRC) is open remotely. Contact Cathy at [email protected] or 530-591-5697.

The primary donation needed immediately is money.

You may donate as follows:

1) Preferred: Send checks to PCIRC c/o Ohana House P.O. Box 3005, Quincy, CA 95971

2) Preferred: Donate at Plumas Bank or U.S. Bank

3) Donate through PayPal (See “Help Us” on our website).