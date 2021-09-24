Highlighted News 

Deadline looms for those who have lost their homes to register for debris removal

Plumas County residents who’ve lost homes due to recent fires have limited time remaining to enroll in the Consolidated Debris Removal Program. According to Jerry Sipe, Plumas County’s Debris Removal Manager, the State Office of Emergency Services has established Nov. 15, 2021 as the deadline for enrollment.

The Consolidated Debris Removal Program operates as a partnership between the State Office of Emergency Services and Plumas County. According to Sipe, one of the first steps in recovery from this tragedy is to remove ash and hazardous debris from affected properties.

“Because this debris can contain hazardous materials, it must be handled by specialized contractors and disposed of in specialized waste facilities,” Sipe said. This can be very expensive, he added, noting that many homeowners are either underinsured or don’t have insurance at all that covers debris removal. That’s where the Consolidated Debris Removal Program can help.

Under the program homeowners enroll through a Right of Entry (ROE) packet that can be completed on- line or in person. The ROE functions as a permit that allows the State’s contractors to enter the property and remove debris.

Sipe noted however that time is of the essence for homeowners to enroll. The State’s deadline of Nov. 15 is firm, he said. We are very encouraged by responses so far but we know there are still homeowners out there who haven’t enrolled. That’s why we are reaching out again to encourage homeowners to take advantage of the program.

Homeowners can obtain more information through the following:

Plumas County Home Page: https://plumascounty.us/2880/Debris-Removal

Call Debris Removal Center: 530-283-7080

Visit the Debris Removal Center located inside the Environmental Health Office 270 County Hospital Road Suite 127, Quincy

