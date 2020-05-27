Death Notices May 1- May 26

Editor’s note: The following death notices were provided by Blair Mortuary today, May 27.



Randall Ashley

Randall Ashley, age 63, a Quincy resident, died suddenly at Plumas District Hospital on May 1, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

John Bond

John Bond, age 74, a Quincy resident, died at Plumas District Hospital on May 26, 2020 following a long illness. Arrangements are pending at Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

Clara E. Heffley

Clara E. Heffley, age 99, a resident of Chester, died at Seneca Health Care in Chester on May 8, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy/Chester.

William “Bill” Henwood

William “Bill” Henwood, age 86, a Quincy resident died at home on May 21, 2020 following a long illness. Arrangements are pending at Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

David S. Kinney

David S. Kinney, age 81, a Greenville resident died at home on May 24, 2020, following a long illness. Arrangements are pending at Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

Megan Lynd

Megan Lynd, age 36, a Quincy resident, died at home on May 26, 2020 following a long illness. Arrangements are pending at Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

Margaret Neer

Margaret Neer, age 98, a Greenville resident died at Seneca Health Care in Chester on May 10, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

Larry Philbeck

Larry Philbeck, age 71, a Quincy resident died at home following a long illness on May 7, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

Susan Spinella

Susan Spinella, age 70, a Greenville resident died at home on May 13, 2020 following a short illness. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

Naomie Webster

Naomie Webster, age 32, formerly of Sierraville, died in a traffic accident on Highway 70 east of Quincy on May 2, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

Mildred “Millie” Wilson

Mildred “Millie” Wilson, age 102, a resident of Taylorsville, died at home on May 17, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.