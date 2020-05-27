Death Notices May 1- May 26
Editor’s note: The following death notices were provided by Blair Mortuary today, May 27.
Randall Ashley
Randall Ashley, age 63, a Quincy resident, died suddenly at Plumas District Hospital on May 1, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.
John Bond
John Bond, age 74, a Quincy resident, died at Plumas District Hospital on May 26, 2020 following a long illness. Arrangements are pending at Blair Mortuary, Quincy.
Clara E. Heffley
Clara E. Heffley, age 99, a resident of Chester, died at Seneca Health Care in Chester on May 8, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy/Chester.
William “Bill” Henwood
William “Bill” Henwood, age 86, a Quincy resident died at home on May 21, 2020 following a long illness. Arrangements are pending at Blair Mortuary, Quincy.
David S. Kinney
David S. Kinney, age 81, a Greenville resident died at home on May 24, 2020, following a long illness. Arrangements are pending at Blair Mortuary, Quincy.
Megan Lynd
Megan Lynd, age 36, a Quincy resident, died at home on May 26, 2020 following a long illness. Arrangements are pending at Blair Mortuary, Quincy.
Margaret Neer
Margaret Neer, age 98, a Greenville resident died at Seneca Health Care in Chester on May 10, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.
Larry Philbeck
Larry Philbeck, age 71, a Quincy resident died at home following a long illness on May 7, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.
Susan Spinella
Susan Spinella, age 70, a Greenville resident died at home on May 13, 2020 following a short illness. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.
Naomie Webster
Naomie Webster, age 32, formerly of Sierraville, died in a traffic accident on Highway 70 east of Quincy on May 2, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.
Mildred “Millie” Wilson
Mildred “Millie” Wilson, age 102, a resident of Taylorsville, died at home on May 17, 2020. Arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.