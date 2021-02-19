Debra Lynn Martin

11/03/1950 – 02/14/2021

Debra Lynn Alt Martin was born at Portola, at the old Railroad Hospital. She was raised in Quincy, where she attended local schools, graduating from Quincy High School in 1968.

She married her husband, Henry Martin, in Reno on February 2, 1972, and together they lived and raised their children in Quincy.

She was a stay-at-home mother and loved investing in the lives of her children and grandchildren. As the children grew older, Debra became a nail technician, working locally for 20 years.

She was strong in her Christian Faith and was a member of the First Baptist Church. Besides loving her family foremost; she also loved music and enjoyed dancing.

She is survived by her husband Henry, of Quincy; children, Shannon Bristow of Quincy, Guy Martin of Dunsmuir and Marcus Martin of Quincy; grandchildren Brittany Martin and Brook Engstron of Quincy; four great-grandchildren and her brother and sister, Vance Terry and Barbara Alt, both of Redding.

A private graveside service will be at the East Lawn Cemetery in Quincy, with Reverend Larry Blair, officiating.

Services are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.