Dee Price retires after 52 years from Greenville Elementary

By Meg Upton

[email protected]

Retired staff and friends gathered Friday, June 12, to celebrate Dee Price’s 52 years of service to students in Indian Valley.

Beginning in 1968, Price served countless students as an instructional aide and noon duty supervisor at Greenville Elementary School. Teaching staff reflected on Price’s excellence as a classroom aide and how much they valued and depended on her support for their students.

Always a team player, Price could be counted on to step in to help wherever there was a need. She has been an anchor for both staff and students through recent years of much turnover, according to friend and former colleague, Gay Rubke. “Like the salt and pepper shakers that she collects, Dee has been the “salt” that helped preserve the staff and positive school culture through the years, as well as the “pepper” that kept the spice and fun in the school day,” said Rubke.

Price was known for her spectacular holiday decorations in the staff room and bringing chocolates at break time that got everyone through the day. “Thank you, Dee, for your labor of love with students, the countless extra hours you gave to insure excellence in all your duties, and your beautiful smile and laughter that will be so missed at Greenville Elementary School,” said Rubke.