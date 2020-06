A pathway leads part way around Dellinger’s Pond, a popular watering hole for local wildlife in Quincy. Environmental studies students from Feather River College have worked on the area, which includes informational signage. It’s the perfect spot to look for frogs and turtles, as well as watch waterfowl skim across the water. If you have a photo to share that highlights the beauty of Plumas County, send it to [email protected]