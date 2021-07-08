Delta variant in Plumas, but no specifics to be released

When the Plumas County Public Health Agency announced yesterday that the delta variant of coronavirus had been detected in Plumas County, the obvious questions were “how many” and “where” so Plumas News asked the Public Health spokesperson for more specific data.

The initial response didn’t provide specifics but read: “CDPH (California Department of Public Health) has reported that for the specimen collection month of June, 35.6 percent of collected samples are of the delta variant. Plumas County is not excluded from the rest of California and therefore, it should be of no surprise the delta variant is present here.”

But that didn’t really answer the questions, so they were posed again along with another. Does Plumas County have the capability of knowing if a positive case is of the delta variant and, if so, how many? Where?

“We will not be indicating which cases are of the Delta variant. We know that the delta variant is present as we have sequenced some of our cases as well as through case investigation and contact tracing of multi-jurisdiction cases.” So, apparently no specific information as to numbers or location.

Public Health is now releasing new cases on Mondays and Thursdays, and since Monday was a holiday, tomorrow’s case count will reflect an entire week. But as stated, whether or not any of the cases (presuming there are some) are of the delta variant, will not be shared.

What is the delta variant?

According to Public Health: The delta variant was first identified in India and is now spreading rapidly around the world, including in California. It is transmitted more easily than the original strain of the coronavirus and also causes more severe disease.

All three Covid-19 vaccines available in the United States provide strong protection against being infected with variant strains of the coronavirus, including delta, and against transmitting it or developing severe Covid-19 disease if infected.

Experts have warned that coronavirus variants are likely to cause outbreaks among unvaccinated people. The longer a virus circulates, the greater its opportunity to mutate into new, more threatening variants. A return to masking and possibly other restrictions might be required. This has already happened in several countries.

Plumas County Public Health Director Dana Loomis is urging all residents to get vaccinated.

“The single best way to stop the spread of coronavirus variants and to protect yourself, your family and the community is to be vaccinated,” Public Health urged. “By increasing the percentage of our community vaccinated against COVID-19, we can limit the spread and opportunities of COVID-19 to develop into new variants. Other protective measures include continuing the use of face coverings as well as social distancing. Though neither is required in most settings, they also help limit the potential spread of COVID-19, thereby also reducing the opportunities for variants to develop.’

Those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, can go to to arrange a vaccine. There is no cost. Anyone with questions may contact the Plumas County Public Health Agency at 530-283-6337 or send an e-mail to [email protected] or visit www.plumascounty.us.