Discover the poet inside you

Plumas Arts cordially invites you to participate in a writing workshop titled “There’s A Poet Inside You,” with Jeanne Rana, which will be hosted at the Plumas Arts Gallery in Quincy on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Come find your inner poet; access your creative, imaginative self. You have all the raw materials: your thoughts, your memories, your loves and hatreds, your words.

In this workshop, participants will read and discuss some favorite poems and then write some poems of their own. No experience is necessary. Surprise and delight yourself with at least two poems by the end of the day.

Rana is a California poet who has been inspired by the beauty of Plumas County for 28 years with poems in numerous publications and the author of three chap books. She studied for 10 years with San Francisco poet laureate Diane Di Prima, and is continually influenced by the beat poets, the mystics, and nature poets.

The morning session. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will consist of reading and discussing poems. Bring your favorite poem to share. The afternoon session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., will involve writing our own poems using various forms including the elegant dekaaz, the tricky triolet and the rhythmic pantoum.

Workshop fee is $25 or $20 for Plumas Arts Members. Workshop size will be limited to maximize the quality of personal interaction. Call Plumas Arts at 283-3402 or email information@plumasarts.org to register.

This workshop is supported in part with funding from Poets & Writers Inc.