Distance learning extended in Plumas Unified

Plumas Unified School District students will continue to learn outside of the classroom until at least May 29.

Superintendent Terry Oestreich released the notification April 16, but indicated she and the leadership team are still hopeful that in-person classes can resume at some point this school year.

“We are hopeful that students may be able to return to school June 1st-12th in a limited manner for student activities and will notify you at the earliest possible date,” the statement read. “If student activities are not a possibility, we will engage staff in professional training in preparation for return to school in the fall.”

Governor Gavin Newsom has already indicated that when school resumes in the fall, it will probably look different, with social distancing measures in place that would affect hallways, classrooms, recess, assemblies and more. He has suggested staggering start times, days and class sizes.

But even as the state and local officials set their sights on the next school year, there are traditional end-of-the year events that are being discussed such as graduation. “ Students, parents, staff, administrators and our communities are all engaged in sharing creative ideas of which we will begin to hear about through school communication and on the PUSD Facebook page,” the release read.