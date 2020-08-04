Distribution to area businesses set for Aug. 5 and Aug. 6

Plumas County and the Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. secured state allocated masks and hand sanitizer for distribution to Plumas County businesses. The personal protective equipment (PPE) has been made available to Plumas County businesses through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) in collaboration with the Office of the Small Business Advocate. The PPE’s are available at no cost to businesses in Plumas County. Each business will be provided a box of 50 masks per employee and 2 bottles of hand sanitizer per business.

The distribution will be done via drive-thru.

For Eastern Plumas businesses the alliance teamed with the City of Portola for distribution Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Veterans Hall in Portola.

For Quincy area businesses, the alliance partnered with the Quincy Chamber for distribution at the fairgrounds Aug. 5, from 9 a.m.-noon. Please go to the main gate at the fairgrounds.

For Chester/Lake Almanor businesses, the alliance partnered with the Lake Almanor Area Chamber for distribution at the Memorial Hall in Chester. Distribution will be Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. – noon. Please enter via Gay Street.

Details are being finalized for Greenville/Indian Valley area businesses.

If you have any questions, please contact Darcie at 530-283-1606