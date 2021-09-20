Dixie Fire now 90 percent contained; crews prepare for winds from the north

As of this morning, Sept. 20, the Dixie Fire is 963,195 acres and 90 percent contained. There are 2,223 personnel assigned to the fire, which for the most part remains in patrol status, with areas that still require mop up and others undergoing suppression repair.

Sounding like a broken record, the area that continues to be a top priority is the Devil’s Punchbowl above Taylorsville, where the Beckwourth Hotshots continue to work.

The other area of concern – heat near Dixie Mountain – hasn’t posed any threat to control lines and that also holds true for an area around the Beckwourth fire scar.

Hot spots continue to pop up around the Highway 395 corridor and yesterday there were three smoke reports near Greenville.

An interior island is burning near Caribou and two engines and two water tenders are tending to the hot spot.

The primary focus on the fire today is to secure control lines as forecasted northeast winds arrive.

Over on the West Zone, the situation remains much the same with patrol and suppression repair ongoing.

However, as on the East Zone, there are still some areas requiring more attention, including some issues around Lake Almanor in areas where the water level has dropped.

The very north tip still needs more mop up (as can be seen on the map). A small pocket north of Highway 44 will go to control status soon.