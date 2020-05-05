Do you think you had the coronavirus?

Anecdotally, we are hearing from more and more of our readers that they suspect that they or their family members had the coronavirus this past winter — before it was thought to be circulating in the United States. People describe symptoms that are similar to those of COVID-19 and say that they tested negative for influenza. If you have had a similar experience, we would like to hear about it. Please send an email to dmoore@plumasnews.com with some information about timing, symptoms, treatment and travel history.