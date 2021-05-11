News 

Doctor begins final ascent on Everest

Editor
Dr. April Leonardo is all smiles during a break earlier this week before her final summit of Mount Everest which is now underway.

Dr. April Leonardo is about to begin the final ascent on Mount Everest, and if all goes as planned, she will climb through the night with the goal of summiting at first light around 4 to 5 a.m. on the mountain. (Nepal is 12 hours and 45 minutes ahead of California time, so it should be late this afternoon locally.)

The Quincy resident and physician flew out of Reno on April 1. Her patients and friends have been able to follow her progress on her website

She and six other members of her team are supported by 13 sherpas and guides. The team had a window to climb the mountain now as poor weather conditions are forecast.

 

