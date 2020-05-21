Dollar Tree is closing; customers will miss it

The Dollar Tree in Quincy is closing June 14 — no not because of coronavirus. The decision had been made earlier this year, apparently by the corporate office, though Plumas News has been unsuccessful in tracking down a reason.

The store’s manage of three years, who asked not to be named in the article, said that customers are sad to see the store close. “They’re upset,” she said. Shoppers lauded the clean, well-organized store that offered products for just $1.

School teachers counted on the store to buy supplies for class art projects, student parties and more. Office workers could count on an array of paper plates, cups and more for potlucks and celebrations. During the annual county fair, it was a popular place for youth to buy supplies to decorate their booths. Book lovers could find the odd volume for $1.

While some people enjoyed the ability to buy a few extras for a low price point, for others it was more than that — it was an important source of low-cost food items.

“This will have a real impact on low income people,” said Margaret Munoz, vice chair of the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center.

Munoz said that her organization always has food available to distribute, but knew that the food aisle at Dollar Tree was popular.

For those who want to visit the store, sooner is better than later. The shelves are quickly emptying.