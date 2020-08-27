Donations pour in for White Sulphur Springs benefit virtual rummage sale

The community has responded generously to the coming rummage sale by donating a host of furniture, jewelry, art work, tools and many other unusual and interesting items. The volunteers of the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council are getting ready to host a VIRTUAL rummage sale to benefit the restoration efforts at White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR). The sale starts at 8 a.m. on Sept. 5 and ends at 5 p.m.

Last year, the inaugural sale was held on the grounds at WSSR. Since pandemic guidelines would not permit an in-person event this year, event organizers came up with a totally online version of the traditional rummage sale. Purchases will be made online and merchandise will be available for pick-up on the 11th and 12th and the 18th and 19th of September.

Covid-19 has drastically reduced the usual revenue from non-profit events like Summerfest at WSSR. This online fundraiser is an attempt to hold on until times get better. Patrons will find some very valuable items at typical rummage sale prices.

Another important revenue producer is the annual membership drive, now in progress. Anyone interested in joining the effort to preserve the ranch by becoming a member, should call 530-836-2495 or go to the WSSR website.