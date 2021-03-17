Don’t wait for the state; book your vaccination appointment online now

The way it was supposed to work: Plumas County residents register on the state’s MyTurn portal to receive a vaccine. Plumas County Public Health uploads its scheduled vaccination clinics to the same site. The state then notifies residents of the opportunity to schedule a vaccination. The way it is working: Plumas County residents and Public Health are doing their part, but few residents report hearing from the state.

As of this morning, March 17, only 125 of the 800 vaccination slots available for this Saturday at the county fairgrounds have been filled. Anecdotally, those slots have been filled by people logging on themselves to schedule an appointment with no notification from the state.

Public Health is encouraging residents to access the MyTurn portal and register for an appointment. They still must meet the current state criteria:

Anyone over 65

Those 18 to 64 with underlying health issues

Various sectors including: emergency responders, educators, agriculture and food, public transit workers, those residing in congregate settings, childcare workers, librarians, janitorial, utility workers, disaster workers, social workers.

Plumas News is interested to know if anyone has been contacted directly by the state, if so please email [email protected]