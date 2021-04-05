Obituaries 

Doris C. Walter

Submitted

4/1/1927 – 4/1/2021

Doris C. Walter, age 94, a resident of Chester, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born in Oklahoma, then raised and educated in Stockton. Following her high school years, she worked as a Welder at the Stockton Ship Yard.

Then she married her late husband Pat Walter and they made their home in Lincoln, CA. There they owned a cattle ranch and both worked at McClellan Air Force Base for many years.

Pat preceded her in death in 1972. Moving to Chester with her daughter, Terry Penny in 1992, they co-owned and operated the Gray Squirrel gift & candy store for several years.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, June Lapreasa and brother, Gene Sanders.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Cannon of Lincoln and Terry Penny of Chester; by her sister, Betty Sicley of Westwood; niece, Ann O’Maloey and by three grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren

 

 

