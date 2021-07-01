Dotta Fire five percent contained at 200 acres

Thursday, July 1- 8:30 a.m. update: USFS Plumas National Forest reports that the Dotta Fire is now at 200 acres and is five percent contained.

Today’s priority is to keep the fire from impacting structures in Dixie Valley.

Evacuation warnings for Dixie Valley are still in effect.

8:45 p.m. update: On advice from the Incident Commander the Plumas County Sheriff’s Department called for Evacuation Warnings (no official evacuation level) from the west end of Dixie Valley Rd. to Beckwourth/Genesee Rd County Rd.171 out to Frenchman Lake. Currently there are 16 engines, two dozers, 17 aircraft, and five tenders working the 150 acre fire with two crews of 20 each. More resources are on order.

Resources from partner agencies assisting on the Dotta Fire include the Beckwourth Fire Department, additional resources from Lassen Modoc Unit Cal Fire and Lassen BLM.

6:57 p.m. update: An evacuation warning has been issued for Dixie Valley by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Plumas National Forest spokesperson. The fire is at 80 acres and is zero percent contained.

5:22 p.m. update: The Dotta Fire is now at 50 acres and is growing. Ten engines, two dozers, two tenders and air resources are responding.