Dotta Fire now at 80 acres, evacuation warning for Dixie Valley

6:57 p.m. update: An evacuation warning has been issued for Dixie Valley by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Plumas National Forest spokesperson. The fire is at 80 acres and is zero percent contained.

5:22 p.m. update: The Dotta Fire is now at 50 acres and is growing. Ten engines, two dozers, two tenders and air resources are responding.

According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the USFS-PNF is responding to a fire in the Dotta Canyon area near Beckwourth being called the Dotta Fire. There are currently no structures threatened. Updates will be published as they are made available.