Downtown Quincy will Sparkle this Friday

Quincy’s annual Sparkle celebration, an evening of fun, shopping and entertainment presented by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, comes to downtown this Friday, Dec. 6.

The magic begins at 5 p.m. as merchants open their doors for some serious holiday shopping, and staging will begin at Dame Shirley Plaza for those participating in the third annual Reindog Revue.

At 5:30 p.m., the Plumas Christian School Choir will be performing on the Courthouse steps. Also at 5:30 p.m., Reindog Revue judging starts at Dame Shirley Plaza.

At 6 p.m., check out the Reindog Revue as they show off their Christmas best (and their owners). They will make their way from Dame Shirley Plaza to the Courthouse steps with the Top Dog in each category receiving a trophy.

For those participating in the traditional Light Parade, staging will begin at 6 p.m. at Plumas Motor Supply across from the CHP office on Main Street.

At 6:30 p.m., the highly anticipated Light Parade will make its way down Lawrence Street and back up Main Street. Kids keep your eyes open — Santa will be arriving at the Courthouse at approximately 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., the choreography of Rhythm & Grace Dance Studio will be sure to warm your hearts in front of the Courthouse.

At 7:15 p.m., come to the courthouse to hear Johnny Walker and his harmonica, followed by the Christmas Tree Countdown at 7:29 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. sharp, the Christmas tree will light up for the season.

Stay close by though … immediately following the Christmas tree lighting some of the actors from “A Christmas Carol” playing across the street at the West End Theatre will bring a sampling of the numbers performed in this year’s Christmas play.

The final performance for the evening takes place at 7:45 p.m. featuring Samantha Williams and Lance Barker, who will be topping off the Sparkle celebration with some beautiful Christmas duets.

For more information, visit www.quincychamber.com/Sparkle, email the Quincy Chamber at info@quincychamber.com or call 394-0541.