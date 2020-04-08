Drive-thru food bank donations Thursday

Now more than ever, our local food banks are needed and available to help our community members. This Thursday, April 9, and again on Thursday, April 16, those who can are encouraged to drop off canned goods and nonperishable food items to be distributed to those in need of assistance. Staff Writer Roni Java wrote an informative article that appears on the Regional page of our April 8 edition of the newspaper, as well as featured on this website, that details the important work that food banks are doing throughout our county. Adjacent is a convenient box that details items needed and drop-off locations and times.