Drought conditions bring boat launch issues to Plumas lakes

Drought conditions with little snowmelt have resulted in very low lake levels across the Plumas National Forest. The agency said this means docks at some boat launches cannot be put in the water and anchoring your boat near your campsite will likely not be possible. It is important to know your boat’s limitations as not all boat types can be launched without sufficient water depth and a dock.

Forest Service boat launches in the central and eastern Plumas National Forest available with docks include:

• Antelope Lake – Lost Cove

• Frenchman Lake – Frenchman

• Lake Davis – Mallard & Honker Coves

Forest Service boat launch sites available without docks include:

• Frenchman – Lunker Point

• Lake Davis – Camp 5 & Lightening Tree

Driving off road (off the boat ramp) is prohibited at boat launch sites as it causes damage to sensitive resources such as heritage sites and amphibian habitat, creates unnecessary soil compaction along the lakeshore, and ruins scenic viewsheds.

Boaters are asked not to try and put docks in the water; if there is sufficient water, the docks have been put in. Recent damage to the dock at Lunker Point may not be fixed in the near term due to the cost to fix or replace.