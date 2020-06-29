Eastern Plumas districts form emergency services study group

Six adjacent fire and emergency services districts located in eastern Plumas County have formed the Local Emergency Services Study Group.

Last August, an effort was launched by the districts to evaluate if opportunities exist to create a collaborative approach for strengthening and improving fire and emergencies services in the eastern portion of Plumas County. The districts represented in that discussion are Beckwourth Fire Protection District, C-Road Community Services District, City of Portola, Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District, Gold Mountain Community Services District and Sierra Valley Fire Protection District.

Early meetings led to agreement that there was sufficient interest in an organized study of greater collaboration among the districts. In order to move forward, the board of each district considered an engagement agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). As prescribed in the MOU, its purpose is, “…to establish and participate in a framework for cooperative and collaborative action to explore ways to strengthen and improve fire and emergency services throughout their service boundaries by reorganizing how those services are provided.”

In January, the support of all six boards was made official by the adoption of an MOU and each agency appointed two board member representatives to the group. The group held its first organizational meeting Feb. 4 and voted to call itself, Local Emergency Services Study Group. Additionally, the study group set a regular meeting schedule and location; selected a chair, vice-chair and secretary; established procedures for voting; provided for attendance by district staff; and agreed on a list of desired outcomes.

Since the representatives of each agency have been appointed to represent their district, meetings of the group are not Brown Act public meetings. Representatives from each board or council will report committee activity during the public meetings of their respective boards. Any recommendations generated by the study group must be considered and adopted by each individual district board before taking effect.

Due to Covid-19, the study group was not able to hold its second meeting until June 23. Regular monthly meetings will follow.

Questions or requests for information can be submitted to the study group by email; [email protected] Please include your contact information in the email.

The Study Group will keep the public informed of their progress through plumasnews.com, Sierra Booster, KJDX Susanville and community bulletin boards. Additional two-way communication channels are under development and will be announced when available.