Eastern Plumas fire district to hold meeting April 19-new district feasibility on agenda

The Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District’s board meeting is Monday April 19. EPRFPD would like to invite all of its residents to participate in the board meetings.

During Monday’s meeting the board will be discussing the Fire Study Group resolution and would like residents’ input.

The Fire Study Group is looking at the feasibility of creating a new district that would encompass EPRFPD, “C” Road, Gold Mountain, City of Portola, Beckwourth,\ and Sierra Valley. Also, the board will be looking at including the outlying areas that are currently not in a district.

The EPRFPD web page is https://eprfpd.specialdistrict.org/. Meeting agendas, minutes, and more are posted.

The meeting link is:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81038854737…

By phone (669) 900-9128 Meeting ID: 810 3885 4737 Passcode: 441989

Those who do not reside in EPRFPD are urged to get involved in their own fire district.