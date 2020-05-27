Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Eastern Plumas Health Care meets Thursday

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The Eastern Plumas Health Care board of directors will hold its monthly meeting this Thursday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m. in the EPHC clinic conference room. Only the chief executive officer and board members will be present and are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The meeting is accessible to the public via live streaming at: meet.google.com/jww-ggig-mpx or by phone at: 1-650-285-3171; PIN: 315 924 654#

Public comment will be accepted on any item on the agenda until the close of public comment for each item. Any person with a disability may submit a request for reasonable modification or accommodation to the above-described means for accessing and offering comment at the meeting to Jessica Folchi at [email protected] who will swiftly resolve such request.

Some of the items scheduled to be discussed include finances, policy reviews, and staff reports.

