Eastern Plumas Health Care meets Thursday

The Eastern Plumas Health Care board of directors will hold its monthly meeting this Thursday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m. in the EPHC clinic conference room. Only the chief executive officer and board members will be present and are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The meeting is accessible to the public via live streaming at: meet.google.com/jww-ggig-mpx or by phone at: 1-650-285-3171; PIN: 315 924 654#

Public comment will be accepted on any item on the agenda until the close of public comment for each item. Any person with a disability may submit a request for reasonable modification or accommodation to the above-described means for accessing and offering comment at the meeting to Jessica Folchi at [email protected] who will swiftly resolve such request.

Some of the items scheduled to be discussed include finances, policy reviews, and staff reports.