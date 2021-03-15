Eastern Plumas signing up patients with underlying health conditions

Eastern Plumas Health Care announced today that it is signing up patients with underlying health conditions to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Michelle Romero, the hospital’s infections disease specialist, said that EPHC has received 200 Moderna doses this week, with plans to set up a vaccination clinic this Thursday at the Graeagle Fire Hall. “That location works really well for us,” she said.

Details about how to sign up to receive a vaccine are included in the attached flier.