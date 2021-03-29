News 

Education organization offers scholarships

Editor

Once again P.E.O. Chapter KH is offering two $500 scholarships to young women graduating from high school in 2021.

One scholarship will be awarded to a Quincy High School senior and one will go to a Portola High School senior. The award of this scholarship is based on financial need, personal goals and character for those applying to an accredited two- or four-year college or vocational school after high school. Applicants must have a high school grade point average of 2.0 or higher.

P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, whose motto is “Women Helping Women Reach For the Stars,” supports women in their educational pursuits by offering numerous scholarships and loans.  It was started in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College by seven young women who had the privilege of attending college and were determined to create ways for other women to follow in their footsteps.

Since its founding, P.E.O. has grown into an international organization that has granted more than $5 million in scholarships and loans to women ranging from high school seniors and continuing education students to those in graduate and doctoral studies programs.

P.E.O. has owned Cottey College, a highly ranked liberal arts and sciences women’s college in Nevada, Missouri since 1927.  To date, nearly 10,000 women  have graduated from Cottey College.

For Quincy High School seniors, please email Joyce Clare at [email protected] for a scholarship application by email or with any questions about this opportunity.  All completed applications for Quincy High School are due by April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Portola High School seniors may apply through their school’s “Assist-A-Grad” program.

Related Posts

Positive cases reported at Plumas high schools

Editor

Plumas Unified School District announced today, March 29, that it received notification from Plumas County Public Health that there are…

Rec district announces newest project – visitors center and depot

Editor

The Eastern Plumas Recreation District, a Plumas County community services district, announces its newest project. The Board has approved a…

Celebrate Easter with a living cross

Editor

On Easter Sunday, April 4, the Community United Methodist Church in Quincy invites the community to place cut flowers or…

Healthcare hiring event April 20

Editor

The Healthcare Heroes Virtual Hiring Event is being held Tuesday, April 20, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and provides…

High-Speed Internet services via fiber optics available in Keddie

Submitted

Plumas-Sierra Telecommunications is pleased to announce that construction of its fiber optic network is nearing completion in the Keddie area,…

Almanor Basin groups propose trail expansion around Lake Almanor

Editor

By Roy Stearns, Friend of Almanor Recreation and Parks District   A coalition of recreation and conservation groups, with public…