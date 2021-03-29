Education organization offers scholarships

Once again P.E.O. Chapter KH is offering two $500 scholarships to young women graduating from high school in 2021.

One scholarship will be awarded to a Quincy High School senior and one will go to a Portola High School senior. The award of this scholarship is based on financial need, personal goals and character for those applying to an accredited two- or four-year college or vocational school after high school. Applicants must have a high school grade point average of 2.0 or higher.

P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, whose motto is “Women Helping Women Reach For the Stars,” supports women in their educational pursuits by offering numerous scholarships and loans. It was started in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College by seven young women who had the privilege of attending college and were determined to create ways for other women to follow in their footsteps.

Since its founding, P.E.O. has grown into an international organization that has granted more than $5 million in scholarships and loans to women ranging from high school seniors and continuing education students to those in graduate and doctoral studies programs.

P.E.O. has owned Cottey College, a highly ranked liberal arts and sciences women’s college in Nevada, Missouri since 1927. To date, nearly 10,000 women have graduated from Cottey College.

For Quincy High School seniors, please email Joyce Clare at [email protected] for a scholarship application by email or with any questions about this opportunity. All completed applications for Quincy High School are due by April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Portola High School seniors may apply through their school’s “Assist-A-Grad” program.